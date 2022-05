There are rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway next year. Beyongtheflag.com is reporting that a race date is not out of the question. WJOL’s racing guru Mike Gugliamucci says it could happen. It looks like Phoenix is going to lose one of their two races and Chicagoland could slot into that spot.

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO