Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The College World Series is only 23 days away. As college baseball fans are gearing up to make their way to Omaha. Many are still looking to fill positions to help with the influx of people that will be coming to the area. Last year alone a total of 313,537 people attended the games throughout the two weeks.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO