PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Quiet conditions will continue through the workday before our next rainmaker arrives heading into Wednesday morning. Tuesday: The workday will feature similar conditions to what we saw Monday, but more clouds will be present. It’ll be a good idea to have an extra layer as you head out this morning, as temperatures will run in the 40′s. By the afternoon, daytime highs will reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s under mostly cloudy skies.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO