SHREVEPORT, La. – The trial of two of three men accused in the 2020 death of a Green Oaks High School student athlete is on hold for now. Kolby Moore, 22, and Kendrick Dejuan Moore, 31, were to go to trial Monday for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Minnion Jackson, 17. The trial of a third defendant, La’Travion Anderson, 22, had already been delayed.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO