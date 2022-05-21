ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Six Hornets gear up for track and field championships

By Glenn Kinley
 4 days ago

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State track and field will be sending six student-athletes to compete at the DII NCAA National Championships.

ESU qualified two on the women’s side: Alyssa Conway in the hammer throw and Holly Brockmeier in javelin. The men’s team will send four runners all part of one relay. Guy Ramos, Carter Cox, Hayden Goodpaster and Juwan Johnson make up the Hornets qualifying 4×400 meter relay team.

“We’ve done the things that we needed to do to get there, so now we’re going in there with kind of a carefree mentality,” Emporia State head track and field coach Steve Blocker said. “We think we’ll be that much more confident and that much more dangerous and try to move up the ranks.”

Johnson, Goodpaster and Conway have all competed in the National Championship meet previously. Events begin in Allendale, Michigan on Thursday, June 2.

