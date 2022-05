ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Allentown residents, do you have a 15-year-old you are looking to keep busy this summer? They are now eligible for part-time and seasonal employment in the City of Allentown. Allentown lowered its age requirement for part-time and seasonal employment from 16 to 15, but proper working papers are required. The city’s communication manager says they “saw a need to update the city ordinance, but it was magnified by the pressure of a tight labor environment.” The change applies to cashier and attendant positions and lifeguards for city pools. Another reason they made the change was to be consistent with the...

