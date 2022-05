Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted her request for a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) with state and local officials to help expedite review of the damages and response costs caused by an EF-3 tornado in Otsego County. The PDA is the next step in the process of asking for federal assistance.

