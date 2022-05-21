ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belpre, OH

No new information in Washington County officer-involved shooting

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELPRE — No new details were released Friday in the fatal shooting of a suspect by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy following an early morning pursuit Thursday on Ohio 339. The name of the deceased and the deputy, who...

www.newsandsentinel.com

WOWK 13 News

42 arrested in Huntington warrant sweep investigation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have arrested 42 individuals as part of a Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force investigation. The Huntington Police Department held a press conference Tuesday, May 24 announcing the arrests, and says they anticipate more arrests with in the coming days and weeks. According to Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder, the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man accused in Meigs County murder appears in court

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man facing charges in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a man in Meigs County was in court today. Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, West Virginia is charged with Complicity to Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the April 2021 murder of Kane Roush. Nelson was in court […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for injuring deputy with cruiser

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged for stealing a deputy’s cruiser and running over his foot has been sentenced in court. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, Johnnie Scott Hall, 51, of Ashton was sentenced May 18, 2022 – exactly one year after the incident – to a maximum 2-5 years […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police Department arrests two men on drug charges

PARKERSBURG — Two Wood County residents were arrested and charged recently with possession of drug charges. Justin Kyle Edman, 27, Mineral Wells, and Nakitann Marie Dunn, 30, Parkersburg were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver each.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Man crashes into house, charged with suspicion of DUI

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A truck carrying a trailer crashes into a house on 36th Street in Parkersburg at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday night. Parkersburg Police say the house is significantly damaged. Police say the man who crashed into the house is arrested for suspicion of DUI. His name is...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man facing multiple charges after police chase

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested last week for stealing a car and leading police on a three-county chase. There was indication of other crimes and an escape attempt after he was in custody. Daniel Wayne Mackey, 37, was arraigned Thursday in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Man Sentenced to 10-15 Years for Rape

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Zanesville man will spend 10 to 15 years in prison on one count of rape. 45-year-old Robert Adkins was sentenced Monday on the first degree felony charge in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. In addition to the prison time, Adkins was classified as a Tier III sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard Darby grad faces federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The FBI has arrested a former Hilliard resident turned Florida doctor, after a Columbus woman sent in a tip alleging that he tried to buy underage girls as sex slaves. https://nbc4i.co/3wSuppE.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police find driver who destroyed church property in Putnam Co.

(UPDATE: May 24, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department announced it has identified the driver suspected of destroying property at Lone Oak Church located on Red House Hill. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a vehicle suspected of destroying property at Lone Oak Church located […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Inmate Death at Scioto County Jail

David Thoroughman, the Scioto County Sheriff, confirmed the death of an inmate at the county jail. Thoroughman stated that the inmate died the morning of Thursday, May 19th. The Sheriff’s office did not issue a public statement. As a result, SCDN made direct contact with Sheriff Thoroughman on the morning of Monday, May 23rd.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Shots Fired in City

CHILLICOTHE – Gunfire rang out in the early morning of 5/19/22 last week, and now the local police department has a video they are reviewing. According to the Chillicothe Police department, Officer responded to 143 N Rose St. Reference to shots fired in the alley. When they arrived they did not find anyone around the location but were able to find some security video. According to the report in the video, Officer observes a white Volkswagen four-door car park at the rear of 152 N Brownell St. Two females and two males are seen getting into and out of the car in question. A short time later the two males walk N/W out of camera view and are seen running back with the sounds of several gun shots being fired at or from the subjects.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia mine worker didn’t follow safety steps before death

A maintenance worker at a West Virginia didn’t follow safety procedures before his death according to federal coal mine regulator and the Associated Press. Brian Wallen died on November 1, 2021, at Mingo Logan Coal’s Mountaineer II Mine in the Logan County community of Sharples when allegedly the brakes of his electric utility vehicle failed. […]
WSAZ

Man killed during motorcycle crash identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police have released the name of a man killed Saturday during an accident in Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, Jeffrey Alan Harris, 46, of South Charleston was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Police say the crash happened around 2:00 a.m....
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies following accident along Spring Valley Drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an accident Tuesday morning along Spring Valley Drive near County Route 7, West Virginia State Police reports. Troopers say Jerome Bronson was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained during the crash that happened around 6:40 a.m. According to...
HUNTINGTON, WV

