CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia will receive up to $72.1 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury under a new round of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship, especially in traditionally underserved communities as they emerge from the pandemic. “Since the day I walked in the door as Governor, I’ve tried to make West Virginia the best state in the nation to chase the American Dream – a place where success and prosperity are right at your fingertips. This is an astounding amount of funding that...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO