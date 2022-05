Over 200 jobs will be lost when two energy plants in Iowa and Kansas are shut down, but it might not be for long. Siemens Gamesa wind energy plants in Fort Madison, Iowa, and Hutchinson, Kansas are closing as the company awaits new orders. According to an article in KCRG, the Iowa location will close in June while the Kansas location will close in July.

