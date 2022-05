The 15th Annual Country Music Hwy. US 23 Tard Sale will be held Memorial Day Weekend May 26-30, starting in Greenup Co and running along US 23 through Eastern Kentucky counties, ending in Letcher Co near the Virginia State border. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 AM to 5 PM daily. Sellers are permitted to set up at their local flea market or on privately owned property they either own or have permission from the owner to set up on. Do not set up on the right of ways of the State Highway, State Property or County Property.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO