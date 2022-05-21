Steven “Lovey” Brian Alkire

Paula Charlene Konz, 34, of Vincent, passed away May 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Belpre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Mary Lou (Cole) Keefer, born December 21, 1946, to William and Dorothy (Gorrell) Cole, departed her earthly home for her mansion in Heaven on May 23, 2022. Memorial service, 1 p.m., Sunday, Shatto Tabernacle Church, 1235 Shatto Road, Ripley, with Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Michael “Mikey” Allan Lightfritz, 41, of Belpre, died May 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto, 89, of Paden City, W.Va., formerly of Ripley, passed away May 16, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans with military honors at 8 p.m. Private burial, Webster Cemetery, Fairplain.
Rebecca J. Westerman, 73, of Marietta, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. A private family committal will be held Wednesday at New St. Mary Cemetery.
Deborah Marie Detterline, 68, of Glenville, WV, passed away May 18, 2022, with the compassionate care of Charleston Area Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG — Memorial Day programs organized by differing veterans organizations, funeral homes and service groups will be held Memorial Day Weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. In addition to ceremonies and parades, there will also be a couple of special events. * On Monday, a Memorial Day Picnic organized by...
PARKERSBURG — Emerson Elementary and Jefferson Elementary Center students held Field Day activities Tuesday as they wrap up the school year and prepare for summer break. Students and teachers participated in activities and events that included an inflatable obstacle course and dunk tank at Emerson Elementary, and water races and related activities, along with Kona Ice providing treats to students at Jefferson Elementary Center. All Wood County schools will officially release their students for summer break on Tuesday, May 31.
SUMMERSVILLE — A valued treasure in a family is a quilt, but often the details about who made it and when and where it was made become less clear as time passes. The West Virginia Quilt Documentation project is a way for quilt owners to record details about a quilt for the generations that follow and for quilt researchers.
BELPRE — Belpre Garden Club held its May 9, 2022, meeting at the Belpre Public Library. Three members attended the regional meeting at Shade, Ohio. Discussion about changing meeting time was held. A decision will be made at the June meeting. Six members went on a trip to Norris...
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark kicked off its annual “100 Miles in 100 Days” Walking Campaign on Monday. The 15-week walking program encourages people at the medical center and throughout the community to walk a mile a day for 100 days to promote better health. “Walking...
UP: To members of Parkersburg High School’s robotics team, who became the first state champions in the Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s robotics championship. “They did very well,” said Steve Reiner, PHS robotics program teacher. “The results are evident.” Indeed, the team was described by PHS math teacher and team guide Bobbi Gelpi as “a good group of smart kids.” It is fantastic to see them gain statewide success in a field that could mean not just high school achievement, but fuel their careers as well.
ATHENS, Ohio — A new trail highlighting artistic talents and the flora and fauna of Southeast Ohio will open June 5 in Athens County. An open house for the Mary Beth Art Trail at Gillett Pond will be held from 2-4 p.m. June 5 at the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve located about 2 miles west of Strouds Run State Park on Strouds Run Road east of Athens. While parking is limited, the event will include self-guided tours of the trail, activities, trail snacks and information from the Athens Conservancy.
PARKERSBURG — “It’s not good enough to just know about opportunities,” keynote speaker Dr. Rosemary Thomas told sophomore and junior girls during Monday’s empowerment assembly at Parkersburg High School. “You have to take advantage of them.”. The Parkersburg Woman’s Club held an assembly Monday at...
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested last week for stealing a car and leading police on a three-county chase. There was indication of other crimes and an escape attempt after he was in custody. Daniel Wayne Mackey, 37, was arraigned Thursday in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges...
