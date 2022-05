ATHENS, Ohio — A new trail highlighting artistic talents and the flora and fauna of Southeast Ohio will open June 5 in Athens County. An open house for the Mary Beth Art Trail at Gillett Pond will be held from 2-4 p.m. June 5 at the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve located about 2 miles west of Strouds Run State Park on Strouds Run Road east of Athens. While parking is limited, the event will include self-guided tours of the trail, activities, trail snacks and information from the Athens Conservancy.

ATHENS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO