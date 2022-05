There are endless adventures to take this summer in B.C., but this hidden waterfall needs to be at the top of everyone's bucket lists. It's just a short hike to get to this magical beach, but you have to venture through the lush rainforest on the way. The whole journey is breathtaking, and you'll get to explore a unique waterfall and some sea caves on the sandy shore.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO