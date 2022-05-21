ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Defiance, VA

Fort Defiance softball wins showdown, improves to 19-0

By TJ Eck
WHSV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Fort Defiance softball team remains unbeaten after another impressive win Friday night. The Indians defeated Riverheads, 9-0, in a matchup...

www.whsv.com

WHSV

Reifsnider transferring to UVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball star Travis Reifsnider is transferring to UVA. Reifsnider made the announcement with a post on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining. The Richmond, Virginia native recently finished a stellar season for the Dukes. Reifsnider tied for the CAA lead...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Stephanie Flamini named Bridgewater head women’s basketball coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, Bridgewater College announced that Stephanie Flamini will be the new head coach of the women’s basketball program. Flamini spent 18 seasons leading Guilford women’s basketball, where she amassed a 287-171 record and established herself as the winningest head coach in program history. Flamini coached the Quakers to three ODAC titles and six ODAC Championship finals.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia’s Brunelle signs with Hook Sports Marketing

Virginia women’s basketball student-athlete Sam Brunelle has signed an exclusive representation agreement with Hook Sports Marketing, a Charlottesville-based firm. HSM will represent Brunelle in all Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. “We are thrilled to represent Sam and are looking forward to creating NIL partnership opportunities on her behalf,” said...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
City
Fort Defiance, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Fort Defiance, VA
Sports
schillingshow.com

Video violence: Albemarle High School fights exposed

Despite lies from Albemarle County Schools’ administration denying violence taking place in their facilities, occasionally video evidence substantiates the frequent claims. This fight, captured on May 23, 2022 at Albemarle High School, is purportedly one of three similar events that took place there on that date.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Person
Patrick Henry
wmra.org

COVID transmission highest again in parts of Valley & highlands

Several jurisdictions in the Shenandoah Valley have been bumped up from low risk for spread of COVID-19 to medium or high, as defined by the CDC. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Central Shenandoah Health District said Friday that Rockbridge County and Buena Vista are now considered medium risk areas for COVID transmission, and –
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

USGS records an earthquake in Virginia

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake Mon. May 23 at 8:15 a.m.. The quake struck in Fluvanna County with the nearest populated area of Columbia a little over a mile and a half away from the epicenter. Columbia is approximately 25 miles from Charlottesville. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Crews to start bridge rehabilitation projects across Harrisonburg Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crews will soon begin improvement projects on four bridges in Harrisonburg as part of rehabilitation projects. Bridge repairs will begin Thursday, March 26, on West Rock Street near North Liberty Street. Improvements will then continue on South Liberty Street between Route 33 and Water Street, North...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Small earthquake reported in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Fluvanna County early Monday morning. The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 24.8 miles southeast of Charlottesville and 32.5 miles west and northwest of Short Pump. The earthquake was recorded just after 8:15 a.m. in the...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
#Indians#Blue Streaks Harrisonburg#Vcu#Hhs
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Stuarts Draft to near Lowesville to near Pleasant View, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Shipman, Schuyler, Wintergreen, Montebello, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Arrington, Scottsville, Esmont, Lovingston, Allens Creek, North Garden, Covesville, Tyro, Buffalo Springs, Norwood, Jonesboro and Gladstone. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

MRL 2022 Summer Reading Program geared toward all ages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to americanlibrariesmagazine.org, children should read four to five books each summer to avoid a loss in reading achievement, also known as the ‘summer slide.’. Massanutten Regional Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program themed ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ is geared toward all ages, as staff say even...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Mooving on up: Roanoke ice cream business expands across Virginia

A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
vnexplorer.net

Virginia board is set to return names of the Confederate generals Stonewall Jackson, Turner Ashby and Robert E Lee to two schools after they were changed during George Floyd protests

A Virginia school board is considering restoring names of schools that had originally been named for Confederate generals Shenandoah County School Board in 2020 voted to change Stonewall Jackson High School to Mountain View and Ashby-Lee Elementary School to Honey RunVocal opposition came from community members and alumni with more than 4,000 people signing a petition to switch the names back This time, the board has now decided to poll constituents on whether the names should be changed back with the next board meeting set for June 9.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Sports
WHSV

Lacey Spring ES receives grant for outdoor classroom

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fitted with its own wind turbine and using vegetables from the school garden for lunches, Lacey Spring Elementary School focuses heavily on a hands-on curriculum for its students. Last week, the school announced it will receive grant funding to construct an outdoor classroom. “Especially coming out...
LACEY SPRING, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police activity cleared on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Monday morning motorists are currently backed up along I-81 South due to “security/police activity” in Rockbridge County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the southbound left lane and left shoulder are closed at mile marker 196 on I-81. Officials say...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

