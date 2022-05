FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Showers enter the forecast this Wednesday and will stick around until we get to the weekend. A warm front from a large low pressure system shifting across the eastern half of the country will bring on and off showers throughout the day along with warmer, humid conditions. Highs will manage to reach the upper 70s following the front despite otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Rain could be heavy at times with the chance of s few thunderstorms late with periods of gusty winds and heavy downpours.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO