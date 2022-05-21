ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools are completely disrespecting parental rights with their children: America First Legal adviser

By Fox News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica First Legal senior adviser Ian Prior highlighted the focus schools are placing on introducing children to discovering their "gender identity" and how in this process these institutions are disrespecting parents on "The Ingraham Angle." IAN PRIOR: It's really interesting....

boobook
3d ago

it's not the school's business to introduce them to anything regarding this topic. that is up to the parent to do they need to teach Reading writing arithmetic history and that is a stick to the basics don't get into somebody else's personal belief system got at school system not your place

Keith Pittman
2d ago

Parents need to be more involved with there kids and what they are being taught, never ever co parent with the government, It does not take a village to raise a child, it takes loving parents, concerned and involved.

