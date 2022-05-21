Mankato defeats Rochester Mayo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Class AAA Mankato West baseball team took down cross-town rival Mankato East 13-1 in a heated match up, Tuesday evening. The win gives the Scarlets win number 18 on a perfect season thus far.
A Mankato native has gained thousands of followers on TikTok by giving one-minute tours to his followers. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. North Mankato announces finalists for city administrator position. Updated: 6 hours ago. The City of North Mankato...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - John O’Sullivan has traveled the world. Now, he’s back home giving tours that teach people about the rich history of the areas he knows so well in Minnesota. It all started right here in Mankato. “Minnesotans are humble Scandinavian people,” O’Sullivan said. “We are...
A Mankato native has gained thousands of followers on TikTok by giving one-minute tours to his followers. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update. Updated: 1 hours ago. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the scoop on heavy...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve ever browsed through the shops of Old Town Mankato, you’ve probably noticed how each one is unique in its own way. Kelsey and Lisa browsed Old Town’s newest shop, Bonita!, which hopes to use girl power to set itself apart.
With Memorial Day marking the official start of summer, those in search of some Dilly Bars or Blizzards in Owatonna are still having to travel elsewhere as the now-viral and infamous Dairy Queen located there is still closed, or temporarily closed as their social media and website indicate. I sent...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the weekend, legendary high school baseball coach Jeff Reese became the fourth-winningest coach in Minnesota State High School League history with 537 victories. Through four decades and counting, Reese has coached high school baseball between New Richland and Mankato. KEYC News Now’s Mary Rominger spoke...
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is special primary election day for the First Congressional District in Minnesota. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon spent Tuesday traveling around the First Congressional District. He made several stops in the district, including Austin, to check in with how the election process was...
A Mankato native has gained thousands of followers on TikTok by giving one-minute tours to his followers. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the scoop on heavy...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position. The finalists are Jennifer Bromeland, Kevin McCann, and Jason “Jay” Tobin. Bromeland currently serves as the Eagle Lake city administrator, a role she has been in for...
Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneopa State Park broke the record for the most baby bison born in one season. Naturalist Scott Kudelka confirms at least 14 babies have been born, but it could be up to 16. That’s more than any other year. The previous record was 13. Kudelka...
(ABC 6 News) - Kasson-Mantorville has had no shortage of great high school basketball players; but one KoMet, in particular, flew up and down the basketball court like no other. Braxton Raymond is the all-time leading scorer for the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets as well as the man with the most three...
The new Dick's Sporting Goods concept store — featuring a climbing wall, outdoor turf field and golf hitting bays — will have several high-profile Minnesota athletes on hand for its grand opening next month. The grand opening of Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport at Minnetonka's Ridgedale Center...
The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. Affordable housing coming to downtown Mankato. Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. The resolutions have passed...
Pastor Don Barlow sits in the front pew of his Baptist church on Rochester’s southeast side, holding a piece of paper, faded by decades in Olmsted County’s archives but still clear in its intent. “This property shall never be occupied by a Negro,” Barlow reads from the deed...
MINNESOTA-- A dozen new troopers will join and assist in law enforcement duties after the completion of the Minnesota State Patrol’s 64th Training Academy. Their graduation ceremony was held Tuesday at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. These 12 new state troopers will join in the mission to protect...
Heavy rain is likely across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight through Wednesday. An inch or more of rain is possible with the heaviest amounts falling from Mankato to the south and east. After the rain, our pattern will quickly change and summertime weather will return for Memorial Day weekend.
If you are up for adventures this summer, one spot you MUST visit is a super popular pie shop called Aroma Pie Shoppe. It is located in an itty bitty town South of Rochester, Minnesota, and is worth the gas money! Trust me...I've had LOTS of pie at this shop.
Comments / 0