Mankato Area Public Schools looking for 37 reading, math tutors

(St. Paul MN-) Among the casualties of the Sunday night deadline at the Minnesota Legislature was a bonding bill. Local officials were seeking funds for a new water treatment plant in Willmar, an addition to Willmar Middle School for special needs students, improvements to the Glacial Lakes State Trailhead and more. Representative Dean Urdahl is the ranking Republican on the House Bonding Committee...he says they came close to an agreement on a nearly 1.6 billion dollar package, but negotiations broke down on one of the three parts of the bill. Urdahl says they were able to agree on funding for state agencies and on individual projects, but the main sticking point was cash funding for non-profits...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO