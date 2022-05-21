ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mankato Area Public Schools looking for 37 reading, math tutors

KEYC
 4 days ago

KEYC

North Mankato announces finalists for city administrator position

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position. The finalists are Jennifer Bromeland, Kevin McCann, and Jason “Jay” Tobin. Bromeland currently serves as the Eagle Lake city administrator, a role she has been in for...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update

A Mankato native has gained thousands of followers on TikTok by giving one-minute tours to his followers. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. North Mankato announces finalists for city administrator position. Updated: 6 hours ago. The City of North Mankato...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato native’s ‘One Minute Tours’ go viral on TikTok

Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the scoop on heavy rain Wednesday and a warmer, more summer-like Memorial Day weekend. North Mankato announces finalists for city administrator position. Updated: 6 hours ago. The City of North...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Female-owned Bonita! thrives on girl power

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve ever browsed through the shops of Old Town Mankato, you’ve probably noticed how each one is unique in its own way. Kelsey and Lisa browsed Old Town’s newest shop, Bonita!, which hopes to use girl power to set itself apart.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Southern Minnesota voters cast their ballots

The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. Affordable housing coming to downtown Mankato. Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. The resolutions have passed...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Special Primary Election

A Mankato native has gained thousands of followers on TikTok by giving one-minute tours to his followers. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the scoop on heavy...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety conducting bar checks with local bars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety has been conducting bar checks with local bars around the area. Mankato Public Safety officials say that it’s routine to do check-ins with the owners and bar staff to make sure they are formerly educated. They also state that there hasn’t been...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Secretary of State visits Austin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is special primary election day for the First Congressional District in Minnesota. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon spent Tuesday traveling around the First Congressional District. He made several stops in the district, including Austin, to check in with how the election process was...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

‘Pure joy’: Grandma earns college degree at age 84

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Nearly seven decades after she started college, an 84-year-old woman graduated, proving it’s never too late to achieve one’s goals. Betty Sandison started studying at the University of Minnesota about 67 years ago. She had to pause her education when she got married but never lost her desire to finish.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Fairmont native instills hope in the younger generation

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Kevin Edwards went to grade school at St. Paul’s Lutheran where he found his love for writing. Which led to his very first story, modeled after a 60s TV show, ‘Wacky Races’ from there Edwards found his passion. “I think that early experience...
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

Affordable housing coming to downtown Mankato

St. Peter Public Library hosts Americans in the Holocaust exhibit. Leading factors in fatal boating accidents include alcohol use and drowning. MnDOT advises drivers to plan ahead for the holiday weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. MnDOT urges drivers to drive with caution and never enter a road blocked with barriers...
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Bonding bill fails in St. Paul

(St. Paul MN-) Among the casualties of the Sunday night deadline at the Minnesota Legislature was a bonding bill. Local officials were seeking funds for a new water treatment plant in Willmar, an addition to Willmar Middle School for special needs students, improvements to the Glacial Lakes State Trailhead and more. Representative Dean Urdahl is the ranking Republican on the House Bonding Committee...he says they came close to an agreement on a nearly 1.6 billion dollar package, but negotiations broke down on one of the three parts of the bill. Urdahl says they were able to agree on funding for state agencies and on individual projects, but the main sticking point was cash funding for non-profits...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Congrats grads! 12 cadets to join Minnesota State Patrol

MINNESOTA-- A dozen new troopers will join and assist in law enforcement duties after the completion of the Minnesota State Patrol’s 64th Training Academy. Their graduation ceremony was held Tuesday at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. These 12 new state troopers will join in the mission to protect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Heaven’s Table Food Shelf marks 10 years

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - It was established due to the high level of food insecurity throughout Martin County and southern Minnesota and the issue hasn’t improved since. COVID has changed the food shelf’s operations, they now have a drive-thru option. Food shelf officials say that between Fairmont’s and...
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

Missing North Dakota juvenile may be in Redwood Falls area

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home. The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area. Rudland is...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
KEYC

No. 1 Mankato West runs past cross-town rival East

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Class AAA Mankato West baseball team took down cross-town rival Mankato East 13-1 in a heated match up, Tuesday evening. The win gives the Scarlets win number 18 on a perfect season thus far.
MANKATO, MN

