Dorman falls at Fort Mill & Broome defeats Union County in Upper State Playoff action
Dorman falls at Fort Mill 10-5 in the 5A Softball Upper State playoffs.
Broome shuts out Union County 1-0 in the 3A Softball Upper State playoffs. The Centurions will now take on Aynor in a best of 3 state championship series starting Monday night in Aynor.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
