Union County, SC

Dorman falls at Fort Mill & Broome defeats Union County in Upper State Playoff action

By Todd Summers
 4 days ago

Dorman falls at Fort Mill 10-5 in the 5A Softball Upper State playoffs.

Broome shuts out Union County 1-0 in the 3A Softball Upper State playoffs. The Centurions will now take on Aynor in a best of 3 state championship series starting Monday night in Aynor.

