Laurel, MT

Southern B track and field: Defending state champions Jefferson, Big Timber cruise to team titles

By Alec Bofinger
montanasports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL — Defending State B champions Jefferson and Big Timber left little doubt at Friday's Southern B divisional track and field meet in Laurel. The Jefferson guys racked up 113 points, well clear of second-place...

Frontier Conference contingency readies for NAIA National Track and Field meet

As Montana High School Association State Track and Field meets gets ready to crown champions, Frontier Conference athletes will also be trying to take honors home in Gulf Shores, Alabama at the NAIA National Track and Field meet. Last season, two Frontier Conference athletes snagged national championships. Carroll College's Lee...
GULF SHORES, AL
Montana State's Matej Panik, Jamieson Nathan win program's first NCAA tennis match

(Editor's note: Montana State athletics press release) CHAMPAIGN, Ill—Montana State’s magical 2021-22 season continued Wednesday when Matej Panik and Jamieson Nathan combined to beat Virginia’s 12th-ranked doubles team of Chris Rodesch and Ryan Goetz in the first round of the NCAA Individual Championships in Champaign, Illinois. Panik...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Clint May resigns as UM cross country and track and field coach, accepts job at Florence

MISSOULA — Montana head cross country and track and field coach Clint May has resigned from the school and is headed back to the high school coaching ranks. After three years as the head cross country coach at UM and two years of the track programs, May resigned from the Griz last week and has accepted the head coaching position for the inaugural cross country program at Florence-Carlton High School.
FLORENCE, MT
Sports
Rimrock Lacrosse trio selected to national tourney team

BILLINGS - Three Billings area varsity lacrosse girls will compete at this weekend's USA Lacrosse National Tournament near Baltimore, Maryland, the Rimrock High School Lacrosse team announced. The three will represent a combined Idaho-Montana-Wyoming squad representing top players from the three-state region. Billings Central junior Allyson Foster, a team captain,...
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Two Griz Sports Stars to Enter Montana High School Hall of Fame

Small town University of Montana Grizzly athletes that contributed a lot to their respective teams will be getting some statewide recognition. The Montana High School Association has announced its 2022 class of Montana High School Athletes' Hall of Fame, its 15th class of honorees. And the five new inductees include two players who left their marks on Grizzly football and basketball. Both are excellent illustrations of the level of talent that can found in smaller Montana high schools.
MISSOULA, MT
Q2 News

Mountain lions spotted in Billings area

Here in Montana you expect to see wildlife just about anywhere, but rarely are mountain lions spotted in the state's most heavily populated city. One of the big cats was spotted by Zack Jones at his condo near the intersection of 9th Street West and Avenue B. Jones captured a video of the mountain lion on a neighbor's back porch.
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

[WATCH] Rare Sighting! 7 Grizzly Bears Frolicking in Montana

A Montana resident shared a video of a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Seven grizzly bears running across a field west of Great Falls. Timmy Hagen shared the amazing video on his Facebook page. As a person who has seen quite a few grizzly bears in Montana, I can honestly say that I've never seen anything like it.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Montana Snowpack Levels Much Better Due to Wet Spring Weather

Montana snowpack levels are far above normal due to springtime moisture. Snowpack levels in western Montana are far above average, according to the latest data in the SNOTEL report. The new data shows Gallatin County at 123% of normal, with places further west in Montana like Bitterroot, Lower Clark Fork,...
BOZEMAN, MT
Track & Field
Sports
Boaters Beware While Launching at the Buffalo Bill Reservoir

Boaters planning an excursion at the Buffalo Bill Reservoir will launch and load at “your own risk,” as low water levels have fully exposed the Lake Shore Dock. As temperatures stay consistently warm, many boaters are looking forward to a water excursion on the Buffalo Bill Reservoir. And while nothing’s stopping boating, getting their boats in and out of the water will require more finesse and attentiveness.
PARK COUNTY, WY
The Moose 95.1 FM

MSU Billings is Having Their Biggest Garage Sale Ever This Week

There might be some real gems to be found this Thursday and Friday at Montana State University Billings. They're calling it the biggest garage sale they've ever had. It sounds like most of the stuff for sale will be office related such as chairs, tables, bookshelves, etc. But the ad clearly states that they're going to offer tons of free stuff, just to get rid of it.
BILLINGS, MT
xpopress.com

Two Historic Virginia Cities – Montana vs. Nevada - Part 1

Two Historic Virginia Cities – Montana vs. Nevada. Part 1 – Montana’s Virginia City Mining Bonanza. There are two historic, old west mining towns named Virginia City, one in Montana considered the cradle of Montana’s history, and a second one in Nevada, near Carson City. Both Virginia Cities were boomtowns, established only four years apart. Nevada’s Virginia City was established first in 1859 soon after the discovery of the Comstock Lode of silver and gold, and Montana’s Virginia City was established in 1863 shortly after the major placer gold discovery in Alder Gulch. Both Virginia Cities are loaded with history, museums, mining relics, and gold-panning and rockhounding opportunities.
MONTANA STATE
KBZK News

Mountain lion reported near Livingston cemetery

LIVINGSTON - Mountain lion activity was recently reported near Livingston's Mountain View Cemetery. According to a social media post, authorities are now cautioning adjacent area residents and posting signs about mountain lion activity in the area. While not uncommon for this area, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself and your pets safe:
LIVINGSTON, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s Coolest Apartment is For Sale in Butte, Hidden Above Matt’s Place

Matt's Place in Butte may be closed, but the historic building and perfectly preserved and decorated apartment upstairs are for sale. This really might be the coolest and funkiest apartment the entire state of Montana has to offer. Period furniture, artwork, wallpaper, fixtures and knick-knacks line the rooms of the small rental. Incredibly bright colors and tons of gold accents adorn the walls.
BUTTE, MT

