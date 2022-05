There's something about summer that just makes me want to spend money, especially on random new trends. I've always been the girl who is game to try nearly any new style once, but after years of donating said trends after keeping them in my closet for way too long, I have decided it's time to hone in. This summer, I won't be depriving myself of trends, per se, but I will be shopping more intentionally. Thanks to the stunning new pieces that dropped from Who What Wear Collection, there are officially five classic summer buys I am standing by this season, and I need you to know about them.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO