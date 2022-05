Once again, a news story about Americans’ attitudes toward immigrants buries the lede, and as a result, it oversimplifies and grossly misrepresents the conversation about where this country really stands on the topic. In this case, the story is from The Associated Press and is based on a poll of 4,173 Americans conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. According to the first sentence of that story, “about 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace native-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains.”

