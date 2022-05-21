HS BASEBALL: Rebels’ run ends with series loss to No. 7 Keller

It’s always fun to think about what would change in your life if you were a multi-millionaire. Most people would upgrade their vehicle and home, and then what extras would you want within your dream home? For lots of people it would be a pool (maybe even a swim up bar), or what about your own bowling lanes? This home in Southlake, Texas is currently for sale with a list price of almost 10 million dollars but it does come with bowling lanes.

2 DAYS AGO