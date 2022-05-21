ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Members of Badger Marching Band perform for residents at Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center

By Site staff
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFmfQ_0flZOpxv00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Residents of Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center got a musical treat Friday.

The Echoes of Camp Randall Badger Band marched in to entertain everyone at the care center.

Members of the UW marching band go all over Wisconsin throughout the year in small groups to play fan favorites at all kinds of gigs.

It’s not only fun for the audience, the performers have a good time too.

“They look like they were enjoying it, they were having fun. That’s one of the best parts of doing a gig, when you can tell the crowd is excited, they’re enthusiastic about what you’re doing, it makes our jobs easier, it makes it more enjoyable for all of us,” said trombone player Jackson Walker.

This group consisted of nine marching band members.

Walker says they’re excited to get back out to play for Wisconsinites after a couple years break due to the pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
wisfarmer.com

Ag Briefs: Rural Bangor man dies in farm accident

Pokorny adds U.S. Presidential Scholar to list of accolades. The Pokorny family of Waupun has a lot to celebrate. Cameron Pokorny was named one of the state's top recipients of the U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education award - an award his older siblings Dylon and Katrina have collected in the past.
WAUPUN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badger Marching Band
WEAU-TV 13

Company looks to build water bottling facility in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A water bottling facility is looking to come to the City of Eau Claire. A developer called Purple Rain Properties, which has ties to Niagara Waters, is asking to buy 30 acres of land. It wants to build a bottling facility on the City of Eau Claire’s northwest side. Some council members, though, say they have concerns.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cold weather during emergence has Wisconsin farmer concerned

Cold weather during emergence has Wisconsin farmer concerned. A central Wisconsin farmer is hoping the warm weather returns quickly. Paul Jarvis raises crops near Wautoma, Wisconsin in Waushara County. He tells Brownfield the Sunday overnight temperatures were freezing. “It was 32 when I left my house at 3:30 this morning so I don’t know how cold it got before the sun came up, but we were right down there.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

NWS confirms tornado near Sparta May 19, the 6th in Wisconsin this year

TOWN OF WELLS (MONROE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed a tornado near Sparta on May 19. The confirmation on Saturday brings the total number of tornadoes in Wisconsin in 2022 to six. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the brief tornado affected...
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy