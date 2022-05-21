Members of Badger Marching Band perform for residents at Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Residents of Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center got a musical treat Friday.

The Echoes of Camp Randall Badger Band marched in to entertain everyone at the care center.

Members of the UW marching band go all over Wisconsin throughout the year in small groups to play fan favorites at all kinds of gigs.

It’s not only fun for the audience, the performers have a good time too.

“They look like they were enjoying it, they were having fun. That’s one of the best parts of doing a gig, when you can tell the crowd is excited, they’re enthusiastic about what you’re doing, it makes our jobs easier, it makes it more enjoyable for all of us,” said trombone player Jackson Walker.

This group consisted of nine marching band members.

Walker says they’re excited to get back out to play for Wisconsinites after a couple years break due to the pandemic.

