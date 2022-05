Lyn St. James made her seventh and final Indianapolis 500 start in 2000, and the thrill remains more than two decades later. “Driving under that tunnel and coming onto the grounds still gives me goosebumps,” said St. James, 75. “When the military came marching down pit lane, it took my breath away. I remember being on that grid, strapped in that car, clearing my brain so I could get ready for battle because it is a battle. It is a frickin battle.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO