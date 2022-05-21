Local churches prepare for VBS

Summer is right around the corner and schools let out in less than a week, leaving some parents looking for activities for their kids to get involved in. Many churches in the area are offering the traditional standby — Vacation Bible Schools.

The theme for First Baptist Church of Brunswick’s 2022 VBS is “Spark,” said Melody Wilkes, preschool and children’s director at the church and also director of this year’s vacation bible school.

“It’s on sparking creativity,” she explained. “We’re looking at God’s creation. And it’s even bigger than that, it’s showing how God sparks creativity in all of us so we can all be used for his purpose.

“He gives us all gifts and talents, so whether it’s art or music or any kind of gift he gives us we can use it for his glory.”

It’s a curriculum prepared by Lifeway, which Wilkes said can typically be relied on to offer a good course that’s suitable for the children to which VBS caters.

Most of the classes and games will take place indoors due to the sweltering Southern summers, she said, but the activities will be varied and fun. The last day will feature an end-of-week rally with games and an ice cream truck.

The weeklong program will take place from June 20-24, 9 a.m. to noon, at First Baptist, which is on the corner of Union and Mansfield streets in downtown Brunswick.

For more information and to register for VBS, visit firstbrunswick.com/vbs.

At St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island, this year’s VBS will not follow a pre-made curriculum, said Nancy Power, director of religious education.

“We’re kind of adlibbing this,” Power said. “Everyone kind of does the same one … There’s not too many to choose from.”

Happening a little late in the month, it’s scheduled for June 27-30, also from 9 a.m. to noon. Called “Camping with Christ,” the VBS is aimed at educating kids on the aspects of Catholicism that set it apart, while also making sure they have a lot of fun, she said.

“Going to mass weekly is very important, so one of the days we’re going to church,” Power said. “All the sacramental we have, the sign of the cross, blessing with holy water, Mary, the Eucharist — the parts that make us Catholic.”

It’s going to be fun, she promised, while also showing kids how to incorporate God the commandments and faith into their daily lives.

The theme, “Camping with Christ,” is centered around the outdoors. Kids will be given sashes on which they’ll affix patches similar to Boy Scouts’ merit badge sashes. On the last day, St. William will also have a big event with a fire truck, animals and ice cream.

To register, visit stwill.net.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St. Simons United Methodist Church and Golden Isles Baptist Church will all follow the “Monumental” curriculum created by Group Publishing.

St. Francis runs from June 13-17, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Golden Isles Baptist a little earlier from June 5-9, 6:30-8:15 p.m.; and St. Simons UMC from June 5-9, 4-7 p.m. on the first day and 9 a.m. to noon on subsequent days.

Golden Isles Baptist is the outlier, happening so late to give parents who work during the day and can’t drop off their children during morning hours another option, said pastor Travis Thrower.

Chris Moncus, student ministry director at St. Simons UMC, said the program is themed like a Southwestern adventure, focusing on very large and complex parts of the natural world that reflect God’s power.

“The big thing that we want to take away from this is as they go through life that they’re able to see God in a lot of different areas of life,” said Thrower. “We see them here at church, but we’re able to see them in a lot of different places.”

Marisol Soler, director of religious education at St. Francis, noted it may be the first opportunity for many to gather and have fun at a traditional vacation bible school since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“They’ve been so cooped up in the past, this is a chance for them to enjoy each other’s company and go back to what VBS used to be,” Soler said.

All three will offer snacks during VBS, but Moncus said St. Simons UMC will have a pizza party on the first day.

To register for Golden Isles Baptist Church’s program, visit vbspro.events/p/events/gibc-monumental-vbs; for St. Francis’ go to vbspro.events/p/sfxvbs; and for St. Simons UMC, go to vbspro.events/p/events/monumentalssumc.