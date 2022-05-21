ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-21 00:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with some of these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Western Mercer County in central New Jersey Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pleasant Valley to Perkasie to near Lansdale, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Ewing, Lansdale, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, Hatfield, Clinton, Pennington, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and Dublin. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 26 and 32. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 17. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 72 and 76. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Western Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dehart Dam to Paxtonia to Lower Allen to Dillsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Steelton and Annville. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 235 to 259. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 4. Interstate 81 from mile markers 68 to 96. Interstate 83 from mile markers 29 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Cayuga; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Lewis; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CAYUGA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS YATES
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Charles; Harford; Howard; Prince Georges; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The southeastern District of Columbia Baltimore City in northern Maryland Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Southeastern Howard County in central Maryland Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Calvert County in southern Maryland Southern Harford County in northern Maryland Southeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Prince Georges County in central Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland King George County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Milford Mill to 7 miles east of Massaponax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Waldorf, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Pikesville, Crofton, Middle River, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Forestville, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, La Plata and Mayo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

