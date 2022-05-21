Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with some of these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Western Mercer County in central New Jersey Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pleasant Valley to Perkasie to near Lansdale, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Ewing, Lansdale, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, Hatfield, Clinton, Pennington, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and Dublin. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 26 and 32. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 17. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 72 and 76. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO