Burlington County, NJ

Heat Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with some of these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Western Mercer County in central New Jersey Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pleasant Valley to Perkasie to near Lansdale, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Ewing, Lansdale, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, Hatfield, Clinton, Pennington, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and Dublin. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 26 and 32. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 17. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 72 and 76. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Charles; Harford; Howard; Prince Georges; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The southeastern District of Columbia Baltimore City in northern Maryland Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Southeastern Howard County in central Maryland Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Calvert County in southern Maryland Southern Harford County in northern Maryland Southeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Prince Georges County in central Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland King George County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Milford Mill to 7 miles east of Massaponax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Waldorf, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Pikesville, Crofton, Middle River, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Forestville, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, La Plata and Mayo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

