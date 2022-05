Sonya Yoncheva has canceled her role debut as “La Gioconda” in Ponchielli’s opera at the Teatro alla Scala. The soprano took to social media and said, “These last weeks I’ve been fighting a very strong flu and I’m still not in the shape to participate in the rehearsals for La Gioconda at Teatro alla Scala. Since the premiere is only 2 weeks away, it’s not possible for me to make my debut in such a demanding role at this point, so I decided with a very heavy heart to withdraw. I thank you for the comprehension and mostly I thank la Scala for their cooperation and understanding. I will be debuting La Gioconda in 2024 and will be coming back in Milano this Fall for Fedora.”

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO