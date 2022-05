Jessica Altagracia Woolford, Democratic candidate for New York State Assembly District 81 in the Northwest Bronx, announced on Monday, May 23, that she has received the endorsement of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) in her bid to win the upcoming primary which is currently slated to take place in June, but which may be postponed to August, depending on the outcome of a lawsuit hearing related to the recent redistricting process that took place at a Manhattan court also on Monday.

