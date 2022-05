STILLWATER — All Kelly Maxwell needed to send her team to Supers was a lone run. The Cowgirls spoiled her with two. Oklahoma State defeated North Texas 2-0 on Sunday in the teams’ NCAA Regional final after Maxwell dominated the Mean Green from the circle. OSU’s lefty ace threw all seven innings where she allowed two hits, no walks and struck out 15. The Cowgirls advance to host Clemson in a three-game series next weekend after the Tigers went unbeaten in their regional.

