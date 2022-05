ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – 'The Pack is Back' with a full slate of 35 hockey games on the schedule for the 2022-23 season and it will include 14 home games, six games against in-state rival Alaska Fairbanks as part of the Alaska Airlines Governor's Cup and four games against teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA National Tournament.

