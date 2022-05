MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Kroger in Southaven, Mississippi, has been fined more than $13,000 for violations of child labor laws, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The department said an investigation into the store in the 3000 block of Goodman Road uncovered instances where three teenage workers – ages 16 and 17 – were allowed to load a trash compactor, which is not allowed. The department said another 15-year-old employee worked more than three hours on a school day, and more than 18 hours during a school week, which is also a violation.

SOUTHAVEN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO