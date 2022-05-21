Available hotel rooms are few and far between due to the PGA

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa hotels are nearly sold out with the PGA and Ironman competition bringing hundreds of visitors from out of state.

One room I checked on Hotels.com is listed at $229 a night this weekend.

A week later, it’s back down to $142 a night.

Holiday Inn Express Manager Kate Buster says that’s jus the way the business works.

When there’s a special event happening at a certain time in a certain place, the hotels all charge more for the rooms.

The economic boom spreads when quests stay multiple nights eating at local restaurants and taking in the attractions.

