Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) is preparing for the worst as river levels continue to rise, causing widespread flooding in the Bartlesville area. CEO Tonya Pete says they have been in contact with Washington County Emergency Management should the need arise for them to evacuate. Pete says their evacuation plans are dependent on Mother Nature these next few days. She says they are hopeful the rain will stay south of our area.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO