Waverly, NE

Elkhorn North knocks off Waverly, makes history claiming Class B state title

KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Class A baseball championship set the bar high for Friday night's Class B title game. A total of 21 combined runs were seen scored Thursday night, as Millard West edged Millard South in walk-off fashion....

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

KETV.com

Top 7 goals from State Soccer Tournament

This year's NSAA State Soccer Tournament ended with Gretna and Skutt Catholic sweeping Classes A and B to be crowned state champions. The Dragons and Skyhawks are both featured in KETV's Top 7 goals from state but see which other goals made the cut.
GRETNA, NE
Waverly, NE
Nebraska Sports
Waverly, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Big 3 Men’s Sports Complete Worst Year Since Eisenhower

There aren’t many years that have been worse for the big three men’s sports at Nebraska. Football missed the postseason for a fourth consecutive year and was three games out from fifth in the division. Basketball took some preseason NCAA Tournament hype and turned that into last place in the Big Ten. And baseball, coming off a league title in 2021, struggled to beat themselves most nights and missed out on the league tournament in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Football Lands Transfer From Alabama

Another day, another transfer added for Nebraska football. The Huskers landed another major addition from the transfer portal on Sunday. Former Alabama four-star prospect Stephon Wynn Jr. announced his commitment to Nebraska. Wynn Jr., a former four-star defensive line recruit, is the 14th player the Huskers have added out of...
LINCOLN, NE
#Wolves
klin.com

Husker Football to Offer Mini-Plans This Week

Nebraska football fans will be able to get into Memorial Stadium for cheaper than typical single-game tickets under a new deal. Husker Athletics announced Monday the upcoming “3 Game Mini-Plan”, offering fans tickets to one home game each month for a total of $180. The only game not part of the plan is Sept. 17 against Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
FanBuzz

Nebraska Fired Frank Solich in 2003 and Brought Themselves Bad Karma

As a Nebraska fan, rock bottom is redefined for me every fall. It can’t get any worse than losing to BYU on a hail mary? Northern Illinois? Troy? Wisconsin by 39 in the Big Ten Championship? How about having Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State on the ropes and shooting ourselves in the foot? How about a special teams unit that makes you believe your high school’s JV kicker could do a better job because he can consistently make extra points? How about coaches who are allergic to the simple, most logical, obvious decisions?
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Alabama defensive lineman announces transfer to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former top 100 recruit will be joining the Huskers. As Nebraska rebuilds its defensive line, the Huskers have added former Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn, who announced his commitment Sunday via Twitter. Wynn's addition comes amid a series of transfers and entries into the NFL Draft.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Flood Communications starts broadcasting central Nebraska’s first full-power Hispanic radio station

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced today it has started broadcasting Fiesta 94.5 FM, the first full-power Spanish-language radio station to cover the Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and Lexington areas. The company is remodeling a building...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Baseball
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Man convicted of Auburn parking lot murder dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 64-year-old Nebraska inmate died in custody Monday morning. Russell Harms, who had been serving a life sentence, died in the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He began serving his sentence on October 11, 2000, after being convicted of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
LINCOLN, NE
Outdoor Life

Nebraska Wardens Apprehend Two Groups of Panfish Poachers, Seize 265 Crappies and Bluegills as Evidence

Omaha’s 135-acre Standing Bear Lake is a popular spot for shoreline fishermen in the spring because the crappie and bluegill action can be red hot this time of year. “When conditions are right, crappies and bluegills are bedding near shore and are very vulnerable,” says Lt. Stacey Lewton with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Guys can catch them as fast as they unhook them, re-bait, and cast again.”
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man who killed grandfather of two Husker greats dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. — Russell Harms, a Nebraska inmate found guilty in 2000 of first degree murder, died Monday at the state's Reception and Treatment Corrections Center in Lincoln. Harms was 64. The cause of his death had not been determined on Monday. Under state law, a grand jury will...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Neighbor reacts to weekend shooting which killed two men in Lincoln

Meet McFlurry and Blizzard! Both will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens Tuesday morning. Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Lincoln. Updated: 5 hours ago. Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Lincoln. Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Peregrine falcon chicks hatch atop Mutual of Omaha headquarters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New peregrine falcon chicks have hatched atop the Mutual of Omaha headquarters building. According to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, four falcon chicks hatched in the building’s nesting box on May 18. Mutual of Omaha’s headquarters and other tall buildings in Omaha have long been home to the peregrine falcon.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Blue Hill man to federal prison on weapons charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday a Blue Hill man is going to federal prison for a firearms violation. In a press release, United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Amos J. Mosel, 36, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Mosel to 35 months’ imprisonment, to be served consecutively to a prior state sentence Mosel is currently serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
BLUE HILL, NE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wyoming company to capture CO2 from Nebraska ADM plant

Wyoming company to capture CO2 from Nebraska ADM plant. An ethanol plant in Eastern Nebraska has agreed to transport its carbon dioxide to a future sequestration plant in Wyoming. Scott Prestidge, manager of corporate communications with Tallgrass, says it will capture 10 million tons of CO2 annually from an Archer...
NEBRASKA STATE

