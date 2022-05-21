Elkhorn North knocks off Waverly, makes history claiming Class B state title
4 days ago
The Class A baseball championship set the bar high for Friday night's Class B title game. A total of 21 combined runs were seen scored Thursday night, as Millard West edged Millard South in walk-off fashion....
This year's NSAA State Soccer Tournament ended with Gretna and Skutt Catholic sweeping Classes A and B to be crowned state champions. The Dragons and Skyhawks are both featured in KETV's Top 7 goals from state but see which other goals made the cut.
Nebraska football senior director of player personnel Vince Guinta spoke in April about two "key" openings on the Huskers' recruiting staff. It appears one of those spots has been filled. Taylor McDaniel announced on social media Tuesday that she is the Huskers' new director of recruiting. Most recently, McDaniel was...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Red balloons have soared over Memorial Stadium after Husker touchdowns for more than 60 years, but you won't see them this year. Fans will not be given balloons during football games in the upcoming season, according to Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts. During his monthly radio...
There aren’t many years that have been worse for the big three men’s sports at Nebraska. Football missed the postseason for a fourth consecutive year and was three games out from fifth in the division. Basketball took some preseason NCAA Tournament hype and turned that into last place in the Big Ten. And baseball, coming off a league title in 2021, struggled to beat themselves most nights and missed out on the league tournament in Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha has another distinction to be proud of. It's one of the top five cities in the country for the sport of Pickleball. It's very popular among the aging population and becoming the fastest growing sport in the nation. "There's nothing in the water in Omaha....
I know I talked about it last year, but the Nebraska Passport is such a worth while activity for people in this state to do. I love how it gets us to places that we may have never heard of, or wouldn’t normally go. My family got our first...
Another day, another transfer added for Nebraska football. The Huskers landed another major addition from the transfer portal on Sunday. Former Alabama four-star prospect Stephon Wynn Jr. announced his commitment to Nebraska. Wynn Jr., a former four-star defensive line recruit, is the 14th player the Huskers have added out of...
Nebraska football fans will be able to get into Memorial Stadium for cheaper than typical single-game tickets under a new deal. Husker Athletics announced Monday the upcoming “3 Game Mini-Plan”, offering fans tickets to one home game each month for a total of $180. The only game not part of the plan is Sept. 17 against Oklahoma.
As a Nebraska fan, rock bottom is redefined for me every fall. It can’t get any worse than losing to BYU on a hail mary? Northern Illinois? Troy? Wisconsin by 39 in the Big Ten Championship? How about having Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State on the ropes and shooting ourselves in the foot? How about a special teams unit that makes you believe your high school’s JV kicker could do a better job because he can consistently make extra points? How about coaches who are allergic to the simple, most logical, obvious decisions?
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former top 100 recruit will be joining the Huskers. As Nebraska rebuilds its defensive line, the Huskers have added former Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn, who announced his commitment Sunday via Twitter. Wynn's addition comes amid a series of transfers and entries into the NFL Draft.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced today it has started broadcasting Fiesta 94.5 FM, the first full-power Spanish-language radio station to cover the Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and Lexington areas. The company is remodeling a building...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 64-year-old Nebraska inmate died in custody Monday morning. Russell Harms, who had been serving a life sentence, died in the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He began serving his sentence on October 11, 2000, after being convicted of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Omaha’s 135-acre Standing Bear Lake is a popular spot for shoreline fishermen in the spring because the crappie and bluegill action can be red hot this time of year. “When conditions are right, crappies and bluegills are bedding near shore and are very vulnerable,” says Lt. Stacey Lewton with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Guys can catch them as fast as they unhook them, re-bait, and cast again.”
LINCOLN, Neb. — Russell Harms, a Nebraska inmate found guilty in 2000 of first degree murder, died Monday at the state's Reception and Treatment Corrections Center in Lincoln. Harms was 64. The cause of his death had not been determined on Monday. Under state law, a grand jury will...
Meet McFlurry and Blizzard! Both will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens Tuesday morning. Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Lincoln. Updated: 5 hours ago. Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Lincoln. Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New peregrine falcon chicks have hatched atop the Mutual of Omaha headquarters building. According to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, four falcon chicks hatched in the building’s nesting box on May 18. Mutual of Omaha’s headquarters and other tall buildings in Omaha have long been home to the peregrine falcon.
FREMONT, Neb. — The Fremont community tries to cope with the loss of an 18-year-old girl. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Madison Everitt was driving Sunday near Blair when she crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. Fremont Schools said she won't recover from her injuries.
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday a Blue Hill man is going to federal prison for a firearms violation. In a press release, United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Amos J. Mosel, 36, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Mosel to 35 months’ imprisonment, to be served consecutively to a prior state sentence Mosel is currently serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
Wyoming company to capture CO2 from Nebraska ADM plant. An ethanol plant in Eastern Nebraska has agreed to transport its carbon dioxide to a future sequestration plant in Wyoming. Scott Prestidge, manager of corporate communications with Tallgrass, says it will capture 10 million tons of CO2 annually from an Archer...
