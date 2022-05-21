Warriors rally to steal Game 2 from Mavericks, take 2-0 lead in West Finals

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates a 3-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in Game 2 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals at Chase Center. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 32 points shooting 52.4% (11-of-21) from the field and 60.0% from 3 (6-of-10), with eight rebounds and five assists.

Jordan Poole had 23 for the Warriors, adding five assists and two steals. Kevon Looney finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Luka Doncic paced the Mavericks' effort, recording 42 points, shooting 52.2% (12-of-23) from the field, 50.0% from 3 (5-of-10), and 86.7% (13-of-15) from the free-throw line.

Jalen Brunson had 31 points with seven rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks appeared to be in good shape early as Doncic set the tone, scoring 24 first-half points off 7-of-12 shooting from the field while adding six assists and two steals.

The Mavericks took a seven-point advantage after the first quarter and then outscored the Warriors 40-33 in the second quarter, taking a 72-58 lead at the end of the first half.

The Warriors came out with a solid defensive effort to start the third quarter as its offense began to cut into the Mavericks' lead. Golden State held Dallas to just 13 third-quarter points, outscoring them 25-13 to cut the deficit to 85-83 heading into the fourth quarter.

Jordan Poole opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, giving the Warriors an 86-85 lead over the Mavericks, and they wouldn't trail again.

The Western Conference Finals continue with Game 3 Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.