Historical society in Alabama finds a new location

Weaver, AL – Retired Lieutenant, Chuck Plitt, relied on social media to express his concerns about Alabama Senate Candidate, Wayne Willis. The Calhoun Journal contacted Mr. Plitt to further discuss his concerns. The first item that Plitt discussed was a day that Willis, as Mayor of Weaver, contacted a sergeant, Lt. Plitt, and Police Chief Bush and requested they come into the office to discuss Weaver Police Department’s patrol and enforcement on Hwy 21. Plitt stated, “Willis was angry and began to accuse some of our officers of ‘bird-dogging’ on Hwy 21.” Willis told them that there were a couple of bad traffic stops that occurred one night where a girl was stopped and “started crying” because of the way she was treated by the officer and a second incident where a police officer in the parking lot of Hero’s harassed a black couple for no reason. Plitt explained that Willis wanted the police department to stop working the Hwy 21 area as hard as they were and to focus more within the inner-city limits. Plitt also stated, “Willis demanded that he be given a department radio so he could monitor the radio traffic.” Plitt responded that he didn’t believe they could assign him a radio since they are for first responders only. A radio was later assigned to Willis after the department contacted someone in Montgomery and learned that he could be assigned a radio without any ramifications to the Weaver Police Department.

