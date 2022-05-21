ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Historical society in Alabama finds a new location

By J.J. HICKS, The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — The Etowah Historical Society will move to a new location in Rainbow City as plans are in place to tear down its most recent home, the Elliott Community Center in Gadsden. Started in 1954, the group is the oldest historical society in the state....

wbrc.com

Salvation Army temporarily closing Anniston family store

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army in Anniston has announced it will temporarily close it’s family store to reevaluate the property’s location. Major Ray Jackson says the objective of the evaluation is to ensure the Family Store is ideally located to its donors and customers. “Because our...
ANNISTON, AL
280living.com

Garbage rates to increase in Shelby County

Like so many other things in the economy, garbage and recycle prices are going to increase in Shelby County. During the county manager' s report at the May 23 Shelby County Commission meeting, Chad Scroggins shared that the recent results for the waste collection bid have increased from $12.89 to $35.99, and it wasn't recommended that the commission accept the bid.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
#Alabama#The Society#Local History#Urban Construction#Ap#Emma Sansom High School#The Historical Society
cullmantribune.com

Cullman City Council approves rezoning for southside apartments despite challenge by area residents

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday evening approved rezoning for the development of a five-acre apartment complex on 3rd Avenue Southeast near its intersection with King Edward Street, rezoning the property from R-1 (low population density single family homes on large lots) to R-4 (high population density including apartment complexes), despite heated challenges from residents in the Carroll Acres subdivision and surrounding neighborhoods. Property owner Cliff Harris told the council and attendees at the last meeting that his intention was to build apartments. After telling the council and audience at the last meeting that he had no current plans to develop the property beyond apartments on the five-acre plot, Harris reversed course at Monday’s meeting, indicating plans and showing a diagram of an intended future development of single family homes on property adjacent to the apartments.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Alabama pastor waters neighbor’s plants, gets sent to jail

An Alabama pastor said he was arrested because of a misunderstanding after Childersburg police handcuffed him while watering his neighbor’s plants. Michael Jennings of Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga said he was watering his neighbor’s roses after church services Sunday when another neighbor called police about a suspicious person.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wvtm13.com

Body found on walking track of Minor Community School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a body was found on the walking track of a Jefferson County school on Monday. Dr. Mark Nixon, principal of Minor Community School, said a body was discovered on the school's walking track at dismissal on Monday. Nixon said some students take the route to walk home and were immediately directed to another route when a teacher escort noticed the body.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Cheaha State Park-Alabama and Anniston Museums and Gardens Join for Two Campfire Events

Anniston, AL – Two separate events hosted by Cheaha State Park-Alabama and Anniston Museums and Gardens. Friday, May 27th 8:00 pm: Campfire Talk: Explore Your World. Have you ever wanted to stroll the African savannah, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, or visit Ptolemaic-era mummies? Did you know you can do all of those things in Anniston, Alabama? Join Anniston Museums and Gardens’ Education Director Aimee Grey, for a Campfire Talk at Cheaha State Park and discover how a collection that includes fossils, African mammal mounts, and mummies found its home in Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Childersburg neighbor mix-up ends with pastor in handcuffs

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — Pastor Michael Jennings was just being a good Samaritan. He told WVTM 13 that when his neighbors are out of town, they watch each other's houses. Sunday evening, while watering his neighbor's flower bed, a neighbor who didn't know it was him called the police. This led to him being put in handcuffs.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Dinner on First—a night to remember

CULLMAN, Ala. – Illuminated by candles and overhead string lights crisscrossing 1st Avenue in the Warehouse District, Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism (CPRST) hosted its Dinner on First event on Thursday evening. The annual fundraiser, first held in 2016, has helped fund CPRST projects such as the Connected Park Project at Ingle Park which introduced Connected Playground, the city’s inclusive playground for children of all abilities. This year’s celebratory dinner will invest in Cullman’s 8,000 square foot skatepark, currently under construction on 2nd Avenue NE just north of Depot Park. “This is a special event for our community. There’s nothing else like...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Alabama college’s beloved campus dog dies 12 days after statue dedicated in his honor

Students, faculty and friends of an Alabama community college are mourning the loss of Roscoe, lovingly described as the “campus dog.”. “Sad news to report. Roscoe the campus dog passes away,” Northeast Alabama Community College president Dr. David Campbell wrote Monday in a Facebook post. “We are going to miss Roscoe dearly, but his spirit, legend, and likeness in the statue will be with us forever.”
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Sheriff’s Weekly Most Wanted – 5/24/22

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Where do the Birmingham Stallions go to eat in the city?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Before the game was even over, members of the Birmingham Stallions were already making plans. In a video released online Saturday, quarterback J’Mar Smith and running back Bo Scarbrough can be seen talking about where they were going to go for breakfast the next day, shortly before the Stallions closed out […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lake Yahou Park Grand Opening Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting

Calhoun County, AL – Monday the 23rd is the Lake Yahou Park Grand Opening Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting at 10:00 am! Join to officially open the newly redeveloped Lake Yahou Park to the public. This beautiful outdoor recreation spot features a peaceful half-mile walking trail, scenic 17-mile multi-use trail, rustic picnic and bench seating, and hundreds […]
Calhoun Journal

Retired Lieutenant Expresses Concerns about Candidate Wayne Willis

Weaver, AL – Retired Lieutenant, Chuck Plitt, relied on social media to express his concerns about Alabama Senate Candidate, Wayne Willis. The Calhoun Journal contacted Mr. Plitt to further discuss his concerns. The first item that Plitt discussed was a day that Willis, as Mayor of Weaver, contacted a sergeant, Lt. Plitt, and Police Chief Bush and requested they come into the office to discuss Weaver Police Department’s patrol and enforcement on Hwy 21. Plitt stated, “Willis was angry and began to accuse some of our officers of ‘bird-dogging’ on Hwy 21.” Willis told them that there were a couple of bad traffic stops that occurred one night where a girl was stopped and “started crying”&nbsp;because of the way she was treated by the officer and a second incident where a police officer in the parking lot of Hero’s harassed a black couple for no reason. Plitt explained that Willis wanted the police department to stop working the Hwy 21 area as hard as they were and to focus more within the inner-city limits. Plitt also stated, “Willis demanded that he be given a department radio so he could monitor the radio traffic.” Plitt responded that he didn’t believe they could assign him a radio since they are for first responders only. A radio was later assigned to Willis after the department contacted someone in Montgomery and learned that he could be assigned a radio without any ramifications to the Weaver Police Department.
WEAVER, AL
AL.com

Birmingham, Huntsville areas seeing spikes in COVID again

As COVID-19 numbers rise across Alabama, the state’s largest cities are leading the way. A handful of counties in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas are seeing significant upticks in daily virus cases and positivity rate, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes two of the largest counties in the state.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

