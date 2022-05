Coincidentally, Pederson had a lengthy discussion with the home run king prior to Tuesday's game. "It sounds cliche, but Barry Bonds was here and he talked to me and Lamonte Wade Jr. for quite a while," Pederson said in a post-game interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. "We were just talking... It just kind of freed my mind up. The way he talks about hitting helped me out a little bit. I'm still kind of speechless [about] the whole process."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO