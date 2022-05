(May 23, 2022) Keepers Restaurant has shut its doors. "As we have reached the end, we want to express how grateful we are for the loyalty that Nantucket has supported us with for the past 30 years," the owners of Keepers and Fog Island Cafe, which operates within the Amelia Drive restaurant, said in an announcement Monday morning, just a few days before Memorial Day weekend.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO