Bronx, NY

Legionnaires’ outbreak confirmed in Bronx neighborhood

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease has been reported in a Bronx neighborhood, city health officials said Friday.

Four people in the borough’s Highbridge neighborhood have been diagnosed with the disease, which is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that forms in warm water, according to the city Department Of Health. Other individuals are awaiting test results.

Legionnaires’ is not contagious and is treatable with antibiotics if caught early, officials said.

The health department said it is investigating and “sampling and testing water from all cooling tower systems in the area of the cluster.”

The Legionella bacteria typically grows in “cooling towers, whirlpool spas, hot tubs, humidifiers, hot water tanks, and evaporative condensers of large air-conditioning systems,” the department said.

Those experiencing flu-like symptoms such as coughing, fever and difficulty breathing are encouraged to get tested by their doctor. Those over the age of 50, cigarette smokers, chronic lung disease and those with compromised immune systems are considered higher risk to Legionnaires’.

“Any New Yorkers with flu-like symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement.

“Legionnaires’ disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early, but New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older, those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin.”

NYCHA workers see missing woman’s skeleton through window

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The skeleton of a Queens woman who was reported missing in January was discovered accidentally by NYCHA workers three months later while they were doing maintenance outside her bedroom window at South Jamaica Houses in Queens. PIX11 News has learned the woman, Marilyn McMichael, 54, may have been dead since […]
vnexplorer.net

Bronx landlord is violating state rent aid program, say tenants

A Bronx landlord is running afoul of the state’s emergency rental assistance program, say tenants who claim they’re being squeezed by the wealthy property owner. But the landlord contends that’s simply not the case and that the situation is more complicated than their renters are letting on.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Public Beaches Open for Summer This Saturday — And 4 Boroughs Get a Party First

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching many are ready to welcome the unofficial start of summer by heading to the beach. New York City runs 14 miles of sand across more than a half-dozen public beaches: Coney Island and Manhattan beaches in Brooklyn; Midland, Cedar Grove, Wolfe's Pond and South beaches on Staten Island; Orchard Beach in the Bronx; and Rockaway Beach in Queens. All of them will officially open this Saturday with lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 12.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams pushes for gun ‘scanners’ at Port Authority after latest subway shooting

Mayor Adams is in talks with state officials about installing weapon “scanners” at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in the wake of this weekend’s horrific subway shooting. Adams told reporters at a press conference Monday that doing gun sweeps at the Midtown Manhattan bus terminal could help prevent shootings before they happen. “We’re trying now to negotiate with the Port Authority to allow us ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

MS-13 member dies while in Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn custody

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An MS-13 member died on Sunday after he was found unresponsive at a federal jail facility in Brooklyn, officials said. Erasmo Humberto Lima-Martinez, who’d been at Metropolitan Detention Center since May 3, was rushed from MDC to a hospital for treatment, Federal Bureau of Prisons officials said. He was pronounced dead by […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

