Mount Olive, IL

Winner named in Illinois Queen of Hearts drawing

By Ashleigh Jackson
 4 days ago

MOUNT OLIVE, Ill. — A Queen of Hearts raffle drawing was held tonight at Turner Hall in Mount Olive, Illinois. This was the 53rd round in the drawing, and only two cards remained.

The object is for a raffle winner to pick the queen of hearts. If they don’t, the prize money is rolled over to the next drawing, and more raffle tickets are sold.

Friday’s jackpot was for an estimated $572,000. The winner, named Tanner, wasn’t actually present for the drawing — but he won a total amount of $313,185. That’s because 10 percent of the proceeds go to the hall, 10 percent goes to the city and, 10 percent goes to the next jackpot.

The city will take a four-week pause for the Queen of Hearts and will resume with a new board on June 24, with an estimated jackpot over $188,000.00!

