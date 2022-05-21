Pellet gun, paintball shootings on rise in south St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the hip in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania just off of Broadway. Police were at the scene. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
Bryce Summary and his wife were walking to dinner on the Magnificent Mile when a car slammed into an intersection, striking and trapping him. He has undergone six surgeries in the 12 days since, including the amputation of both legs.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ben Gonnella woke up Monday morning to a bad smell and the glow of fire outside his window. His Toyota was engulfed in flames outside the house on Morganford in south St. Louis. He thought the battery exploded but when he checked the surveillance cameras,...
The saga of Elizabeth Cooke is over. Maybe. In August, the 37 year old was interrupted while breaking into a Jeep in Marine Villa. The man who owned the Jeep filmed his confrontation with her. Cooke ran away, leaving her phone behind. The phone contained evidence of a plethora of thefts and burglaries as well as what many believed was evidence that Cooke may have been involved in the suspicious death of 62-year-old Bobby Phillips.
ST. LOUIS — A long line of them filed into the auditorium at Harris-Stowe State University. Sheriff Vernon Betts and 23 sheriff’s deputies received their state-required Peace Officer Standards Training, or POST, certification. "I am extremely excited about having accomplished this,“ Betts said. Now, the 70-year-old sheriff...
JOPLIN, Mo. – A Jasper County Judge sentenced a St. Louis woman to prison for robbing a Joplin store at knifepoint. Authorities say in January of 2021, employees at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Joplin witnessed Tiffany Madison shoplifting. When confronted, police say Madison pulled a knife from a...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old was charged Tuesday after a road rage incident led to shots fired in Hazelwood. Statements show on May 19, the victim and his 1-year-old daughter were traveling north on Howdershell Rd. near Dunn Rd. when a Dodge Charger drove past them on the left side. He saw the front seat passenger allegedly holding her middle finger out the window and heard several gunshots that supposedly shattered his back window.
HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Police say a road rage case led to a teenager firing shots at another person’s vehicle last week in Hazelwood. Prosecutors have charged Antwon Porter, 19, with five felonies in the investigation, including two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Porter is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
ST. LOUIS — Danielle Harper knows tens of thousands of Blues and Cardinals fans are about to descend upon downtown St. Louis’ parking garages. And as a downtown resident who pays to park in one of them, she’s concerned for their safety. Her car has been broken...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A St. Louisan is on the road to prison after allegedly taking advantage of businesses and taxpayers while others were hurting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant United States Attorney Diane Klocke has asked for a two-year prison sentence for Prince Vamboi. “Prince Vamboi opened...
WILDWOOD, Mo. – There was a massive search for a 72-year-old woman who was last believed to be hiking in Wildwood on Monday morning, but has disappeared. St. Louis County Police tell FOX 2 that search efforts have ended for today. They did not elaborate as to why but said that the case is still […]
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles man shot and killed his 93-year-old wife in a St. Peters hospital and then shot and seriously injured himself Sunday in what police believe was an attempted murder-suicide. The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital. According to...
