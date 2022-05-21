ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Available hotel rooms are few and far between due to the PGA

By Catherine James, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKowZ_0flZDmJV00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa hotels are nearly sold out with the PGA and Ironman competition bringing hundreds of visitors from out of state.

One room I checked on Hotels.com is listed at $229 a night this weekend.

A week later, it’s back down to $142 a night.

Holiday Inn Express Manager Kate Buster says that’s jus the way the business works.

When there’s a special event happening at a certain time in a certain place, the hotels all charge more for the rooms.

The economic boom spreads when quests stay multiple nights eating at local restaurants and taking in the attractions.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Select pools to offer free swimming lessons in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two pool facilities will be offering free youth swimming lessons this summer in Tulsa, thanks to a partnership between YWCA Tulsa, the American Red Cross, and Tulsa Parks. The “All Swim” program at Lacy Park Pool provides beginning-level swim techniques needed for children to be safe...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Virtual Tour of this Eerie Abandoned Oklahoma Speedway!

Take a virtual tour of the abandoned Tulsa Speedway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was once a thriving and busy track until it closed permanently back in the mid-2000s. I remember going there a few times when I was a kid and it was always a great time. The stands were full, and fans from all over would come to watch the races.
TULSA, OK
102.3 The Bull

Oklahoma Puppy Born with Upside Down Paws, Passes Away

A rescue dog up in Oklahoma that a lot of people were keeping an eye on unfortunately has passed away. Everyone meet Mila, she was a rescue dog at Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue up in Luther, Oklahoma. Looks like over a week ago Mila was brought onto the farm with a genetic condition called bilateral luxated elbows. Basically her paws are sideways or upside down.
LUTHER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Hotel Rooms#The Rooms#Holiday Inn Express#Ironman#Hotels Com#Cox Media Group
KTSA

San Antonio based Cavender Auto Family expands into Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family business that started in San Antonio is expanding. Cavender Auto Family has recently purchased a pair of dealerships in Oklahoma. The Ford Dealerships, founded in 1952, are located in Oklahoma City and Norman. Dale Daniels who has owned and operated the dealerships...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news9.com

Sapulpa Parks Host First Outdoor Expo Ahead Of Summer

Sapulpa Parks hosted its first-ever outdoor expo on Saturday to show people all the activities they can get involved with outdoors. Attendees learned all about outdoor activities in Sapulpa and also found ones they already enjoy. At Kelly Lane Park in Sapulpa, various community groups set up tents advertising different...
SAPULPA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
KFOR

Over the last 24 hours widespread heavy rainfall hit Oklahoma!

Looking at 24 hour rainfall totals from this storm system so far. The heaviest rain across portions of central and northeastern OK where 2 to 6 inches + has fallen! Also, you can see significant rainfall over the Panhandles! The rain is not over yet! This is a very slow moving storm system and rain could linger through Wednesday and even into early Thursday morning. A Flood Watch continues for a large portion of Oklahoma through 1 AM Wednesday. Turn around don’t drown! #okwx.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy