Logan, UT

Prep track & field: Garren, McKenna shine on Day 1 of 4A meet

By Jason Turner sports writer
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt came down to the wire in the girls javelin on Day 1 of the 4A State Track & Field Championships. Green Canyon’s Maren McKenna and Logan’s Milly Garren were in first and second place the entire competition, and McKenna was able to hold on for her first-ever state title in...

Herald-Journal

Graduates: mount up! Seniors reach the end of their high school trail

Three 2022 seniors started their final day of school, May 19, with a stroll through West Side High on horseback. Ryker Love and his friend Colby Bowles started the tradition of riding their horses to school on the last day of the school year four years ago, and friends have joined in. Love’s father, Gene, has obliged the tradition with complimentary pickup of the horses once the boys reach school.
LEWISTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Rural Route News - May 25, 2022

Congratulations to MaKayla Hatch, daughter of Jeramie and Aubrey of the Oxford Ward, on her LDS mission call to Yakima, Washington. She leaves for her mission in July. Andy Clawson from the Clifton 2nd Ward has been called to be a High Councilman in the Preston Idaho North Stake. The...
CLIFTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Preston Posts - May 25, 2022

A total lunar eclipse took place on Sunday, May 15, the first of two total lunar eclipses in 2022. Since the event occurred near lunar perigee, it is referred to as a “super flower blood moon.” My husband and I watched for this once in a “blue moon” event with anticipation checking on the rising of the moon at the scheduled hour. Then suddenly clouds blew in from the east to the west and blocked the view of the full moon which has shone brightly every night during that week as well as thereafter. When the clouds blew over, we saw the regular full bright moon.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

OSA marks 100 years since conversion to PHS

This week marks the 100th anniversary of when the Oneida Stake Academy was converted to Preston High School. By 1922, the church-built and sponsored Oneida Stake Academy was 34 years old. It had inhabited the OSA building for 31 of those years. But officials of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had decided to get out of the business of education and focus on the seminary program. The church sold the school building to the state of Idaho in 1922. When students entered its halls the fall of that year they were attending Preston High School.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Philip Jacobson Spjut

Philip Jacobson Spjut 12/7/1927 - 5/17/2022 Philip Jacobson Spjut, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home in Garland, UT. Phil was born on December 7,1927 in SLC UT to Swen Algot Spjut and Linnea Jacobson Spjut. Born and raised a full-blooded Swede, both of his parents immigrated to the USA from Sweden while in their youth. Phil grew up in the center of SLC and attended Granite High School. It was there that he was nominated as "Dream boy" for his handsome looks. Phil was a World War II Veteran. He attended the University of Utah in pre-dental. It was at that time he met the love of his life and wife of 72 years. Maida Jeanne Hutchinson (who is also 94 years old). They were married in the Salt Lake Temple August 26, 1949. They have 5 children. They moved to Chicago to attend dental school at Loyola University.
GARLAND, UT
Herald-Journal

Ezola, John Sheridan

John Sheridan Ezola, 86, passed away at his home in Cedar Hills, Utah, from injuries sustained from a fall on Wednesday, May 12, 2022. His parents are John Ezola Jr. and Ruby Christiansen Ezola. He was raised on his parent's farm in Trenton, Utah, attended school in Trenton and graduated from North Cache High School in 1954 where he loved singing and performing in school operettas. In 1955 he joined the Navy serving for four years. In May 1961 he married Harriet Jensen Pearson, a young widow with four little boys. The family moved to Homedale, Idaho, where two daughters joined the family. Services will be on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m. in Homedale, Idaho, at the LDS chapel located at 708 State Hwy 19 with a viewing at 9 a.m. and a viewing on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Please see www.larkinmortuary.com for a full obituary with pictures. You are invited to a Zoom webinar for John Sheridan Ezola on May 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/92454582797.
CEDAR HILLS, UT
Herald-Journal

Nielson, Nadine (Petersen)

Nielson Nadine Petersen Nielson 85 Logan passed away May 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 31 at noon with a viewing prior starting at 11 am at Allen-Hall Mortuary (34 E Center St., Logan, UT). Interment at Providence City Cemetery. A complete obituary can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Glenn Smith's 90th

Glenn was born May 29, 1932 to William and Nellie Smith of Brigham City. He is the third of four children. He worked with his siblings and parents at their family-owned gas station, dealership and motel located at 6th N. Main, at their local farms and ranch in Wyoming. Glenn continues to enjoy gardening and all of his family have spent many hours at his side learning the art of gardening, harvesting vegetables, and working cattle.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

BRHS graduation all set for June 1

The Bear River High School graduating class of 2022 is set to walk across the stage next week, with several events planned to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s seniors. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 at Bear Field. The extended forecast currently calls for...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Barbara Ann (Jensen) Pike

Barbara Ann (Jensen) Pike 7/18/1938 - 5/18/2022 Barbara Ann Jensen Pike passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2022 at Cache Valley Assisted Living in Providence, Utah. Barbara was born July 18th, 1938 in Montpelier, ID to Clifford Ray Jensen and Alice Caroline Gardner Jensen. Mom attended school in Montpelier, ID....
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

Rohwer, Kevin John

Rohwer Kevin John Rohwer 59 Logan passed away May 19, 2022. Full obituary and service times can be found at www.allenmortuaries.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Color Run Participants Run Riot through Paris

Normally, if a person cared to see a mob running down the streets, public property being defaced, and no sign of law enforcement anywhere, he’d have to travel at least as far as Portland or Minneapolis. But this year, the mayhem came to Paris…sort of. After a successful...
PARIS, ID
Herald-Journal

Ways to help Cache girls, women thrive

Earlier this year, I met with 33 of Cache County’s leaders and residents to brainstorm ways to strengthen the impact of girls and women in your area. It was a wonderful and insightful conversation, and we were able to collect ideas of strategies that individuals, groups, and organizations can take action to move the needle for Cache County girls and women. Because my work with the Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) is hosted at Utah State University in Logan, I have a special place in my heart for the women who live here.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

