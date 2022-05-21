Prep track & field: Garren, McKenna shine on Day 1 of 4A meet

John Sheridan Ezola, 86, passed away at his home in Cedar Hills, Utah, from injuries sustained from a fall on Wednesday, May 12, 2022. His parents are John Ezola Jr. and Ruby Christiansen Ezola. He was raised on his parent's farm in Trenton, Utah, attended school in Trenton and graduated from North Cache High School in 1954 where he loved singing and performing in school operettas. In 1955 he joined the Navy serving for four years. In May 1961 he married Harriet Jensen Pearson, a young widow with four little boys. The family moved to Homedale, Idaho, where two daughters joined the family. Services will be on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m. in Homedale, Idaho, at the LDS chapel located at 708 State Hwy 19 with a viewing at 9 a.m. and a viewing on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Please see www.larkinmortuary.com for a full obituary with pictures. You are invited to a Zoom webinar for John Sheridan Ezola on May 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/92454582797.

CEDAR HILLS, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO