Weston Post #4 of The American Legion would like to share a few thoughts on this very important day in our lives. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for the mourning the United States personnel who have died while serving in the United States’ Armed Forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. It was formerly observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.

WESTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO