JANE LEW — Howard Lee McKay, 88, of Jane Lew (Good Hope Community, Harrison Co., WV) went to be with his Lord and Savior, passing into his eternal life at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his wife by his side, under the compassionate and much appreciated care of WVU- Medicine Hospice, following a long courageous battle with COPD and heart disease.

JANE LEW, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO