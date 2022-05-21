ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson named NBA First team All-Defense

By Mike Ceide
NEW YORK – It was something Tony Allen use to scream about all the time.

First team, All-defense.

Friday,I’m sure  the Grindfather would be proud of Jaren Jackson Junior.

After leading the NBA in blocked shots this season, Jackson named to the NBA’s All-defensive first team.

This was pretty much a no brainer after Jackson set career highs and single season franchise records with 177 total blocks or almost two-point three blocks per game this season.

Throw in a career best 73 steals and Jackson earned his spot on the first team alongside the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges of the Suns, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

